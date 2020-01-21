Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of General Electric in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, MMM, HON, CSL, RAVN)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
General Electric ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.90. 3M Co is next with a a P/E ratio of 20.44. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 22.79.
Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 31.41, and Raven Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 32.07.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of General Electric on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.04. Since that recommendation, shares of General Electric have risen 17.6%. We continue to monitor General Electric for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest p/e ratio General Electric 3m co honeywell intl carlisle cos inc raven industries