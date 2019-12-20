Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Cross Country He in the Health Care Services Industry (CCRN, MD, CVS, ESRX, LH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Cross Country He ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 4.09. Mednax Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 10.18. Cvs Health Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.37.
Express Scripts follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.93, and Laboratory Cp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 19.19.
