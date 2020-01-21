Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Clearwater in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, SWM, NP, UFS, GLT)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Clearwater ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.06. Following is Schweitzer-Maudu with a a P/E ratio of 11.33. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.81.
Domtar Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.58, and Glatfelter rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 19.73.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Glatfelter on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Glatfelter have risen 9.3%. We continue to monitor Glatfelter for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest p/e ratio clearwater schweitzer-maudu neenah paper inc domtar corp glatfelter