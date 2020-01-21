Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Carnival Corp in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (CCL, NCLH, RCL, VAC, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Carnival Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.14. Following is Norwegian Cruise with a a P/E ratio of 16.62. Royal Caribbean ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 17.66.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.72, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 34.26.

