Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Artesian Res-A in the Water Utilities Industry (ARTNA, CWCO, SJW, WTR, CTWS)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Artesian Res-A ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 24.35. Following is Cons Water Co-Or with a a P/E ratio of 26.86. Sjw Group ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 30.80.

Aqua America Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 33.49, and Conn Water Svc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 33.70.

