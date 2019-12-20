Relatively Low P/E Ratio Detected in Shares of Acadia Healthcar in the Health Care Facilities Industry (ACHC, UHS, HCA, SEM, THC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Acadia Healthcar ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.19. Following is Universal Hlth-B with a a P/E ratio of 18.09. Hca Healthcare I ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 19.63.
Select Medical follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.43, and Tenet Healthcare rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 26.82.
