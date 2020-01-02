Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Us Silica Holdin in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (SLCA, FTI, RES, MDR, HAL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Us Silica Holdin ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.3%. Technipfmc Plc is next with a future earnings growth of 15.0%. Rpc Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 15.5%.

Mcdermott Intl follows with a future earnings growth of 19.5%, and Halliburton Co rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 37.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcdermott Intl on December 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.66. Since that call, shares of Mcdermott Intl have fallen 87.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.