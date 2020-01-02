Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Unifirst Corp/Ma in the Diversified Support Services Industry (UNF, MATW, MGRC, VVI, KAR)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.1%. Following is Matthews Intl-A with a future earnings growth of 8.8%. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.9%.

Viad Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 9.1%, and Kar Auction Serv rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.1%.

