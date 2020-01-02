Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Quidel Corp in the Health Care Supplies Industry (QDEL, COO, NEOG, ALR, VIVO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Quidel Corp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.9%. Cooper Cos Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 7.5%. Neogen Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.1%.

Alere Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 9.1%, and Meridian Biosci rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 9.6%.

