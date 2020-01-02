Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Progress Softwar in the Systems Software Industry (PRGS, MSFT, ORCL, VMW, SYMC)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Progress Softwar ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.0%. Following is Microsoft Corp with a future earnings growth of 5.2%. Oracle Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.1%.

Vmware Inc-Cl A follows with a future earnings growth of 10.4%, and Symantec Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 13.7%.

