Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Petmed Express in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (PETS, TRIP, NTRI, EXPE, LE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Petmed Express ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 12.3%. Following is Tripadvisor Inc with a future earnings growth of 13.2%. Nutrisystem Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 14.9%.

Expedia Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 18.2%, and Lands' End Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 28.0%.

