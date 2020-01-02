Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Northfield Banco in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (NFBK, DCOM, ORIT, HBCP, NYCB)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Northfield Banco ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.7%. Following is Dime Comm Bncshs with a future earnings growth of 1.3%. Oritani Financia ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.0%.

Home Bancorp Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 3.5%, and Ny Comm Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 3.9%.

