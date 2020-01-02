Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Monsanto Co in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MON, FMC, AVD, SMG, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Monsanto Co ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.1%. Following is Fmc Corp with a future earnings growth of 10.7%. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 14.8%.

Scotts Miracle follows with a future earnings growth of 15.9%, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 26.4%.

