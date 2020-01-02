Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Mohawk Inds in the Home Furnishings Industry (MHK, LEG, HOFT, LZB, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Mohawk Inds ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 10.9%. Following is Leggett & Platt with a future earnings growth of 12.9%. Hooker Furniture ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 13.0%.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 14.0%, and Ethan Allen rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 19.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mohawk Inds and will alert subscribers who have MHK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.