Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Middlesex Water in the Water Utilities Industry (MSEX, WTR, ARTNA, AWR, CTWS)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Middlesex Water ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.6%. Aqua America Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 5.6%. Artesian Res-A ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.9%.

Amer States Wate follows with a future earnings growth of 6.7%, and Conn Water Svc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 6.9%.

