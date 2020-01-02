Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Manpowergroup In in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (MAN, HSII, TNET, RHI, TBI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Manpowergroup In ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.0%. Following is Heidrick & Strug with a future earnings growth of 6.3%. Trinet Group Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.8%.

Robert Half Intl follows with a future earnings growth of 10.0%, and Trueblue Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 11.8%.

