Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Liberty Br-A ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.5%. Following is Cable One Inc with a future earnings growth of 7.7%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.8%.

Charter Commun-A follows with a future earnings growth of 89.8%, and Liberty Br-C rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 91.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Liberty Br-A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $103.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Liberty Br-A have risen 22.3%. We continue to monitor Liberty Br-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.