Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Lemaitre Vascula in the Health Care Equipment Industry (LMAT, ZBH, MASI, RMD, DHR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lemaitre Vascula ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.4%. Zimmer Biomet Ho is next with a future earnings growth of 5.1%. Masimo Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.7%.

Resmed Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.0%, and Danaher Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 8.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Masimo Corp on November 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $151.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Masimo Corp have risen 13.9%. We continue to monitor Masimo Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.