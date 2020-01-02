Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of L Brands Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (LB, CHS, AEO, GPS, FL)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

L Brands Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.0%. Following is Chico'S Fas Inc with a future earnings growth of 4.2%. Amer Eagle Outf ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.6%.

Gap Inc/The follows with a future earnings growth of 5.0%, and Foot Locker Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 6.9%.

