Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Johnson Controls in the Building Products Industry (JCI, UFPI, ALLE, TREX, AOS)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Johnson Controls ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.5%. Universal Forest is next with a future earnings growth of 9.3%. Allegion Plc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.9%.

Trex Co Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 12.1%, and Smith (A.O.)Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 12.2%.

