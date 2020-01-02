Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, MMI, JLL, RMAX, RLGY)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hff Inc-A ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.2%. Marcus & Millich is next with a future earnings growth of 6.6%. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.3%.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a future earnings growth of 8.6%, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 22.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Realogy Holdings and will alert subscribers who have RLGY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.