Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Hd Supply Holdin in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (HDS, AYR, RUSHB, RUSHA, FAST)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hd Supply Holdin ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.3%. Aircastle Ltd is next with a future earnings growth of 6.6%. Rush Enter-Cl B ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.0%.

Rush Enter-Cl A follows with a future earnings growth of 7.0%, and Fastenal Co rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 9.5%.

