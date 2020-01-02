Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Biospecifics Tec in the Biotechnology Industry (BSTC, AMGN, GILD, BIIB, REGN)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Biospecifics Tec ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.9%. Following is Amgen Inc with a future earnings growth of 3.4%. Gilead Sciences ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.8%.

Biogen Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 9.5%, and Regeneron Pharm rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 11.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Biospecifics Tec. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Biospecifics Tec in search of a potential trend change.