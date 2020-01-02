Relatively Low Future Earnings Growth Detected in Shares of Arris Internatio in the Communications Equipment Industry (ARRS, MSI, FFIV, NTGR, COMM)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Arris Internatio ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.9%. Motorola Solutio is next with a future earnings growth of 8.6%. F5 Networks ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.8%.

Netgear Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 8.9%, and Commscope Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 11.0%.

