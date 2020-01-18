Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Vocera Communica in the Health Care Technology Industry (VCRA, INOV, OMCL, HMSY, HSTM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Vocera Communica ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.17. Inovalon Holdi-A is next with a FCF per share of $0.23. Omnicell Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.25.

Hms Holdings Cor follows with a FCF per share of $0.82, and Healthstream Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.28.

