Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Trinity Industri in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (TRN, SPAR, MTOR, ASTE, WAB)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Trinity Industri ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.33. Spartan Motors is next with a FCF per share of $0.48. Meritor Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.92.

Astec Industries follows with a FCF per share of $0.95, and Wabtec Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.04.

