Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, ICE, MCO, MSCI, MKTX)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.50. Intercontinental is next with a FCF per share of $2.93. Moody'S Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $3.44.

Msci Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.11, and Marketaxess rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.23.

