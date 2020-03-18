Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Thermon Group Ho in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (THR, LYTS, WIRE, AMSC, AMOT)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Thermon Group Ho ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.56. Following is Lsi Industries with a FCF per share of $0.57. Encore Wire ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.26.

Amer Supercondtr follows with a FCF per share of $2.05, and Allied Motion Te rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.10.

