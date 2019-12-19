Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A in the Footwear Industry (SKX, CROX, NKE, SHOO, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.15. Following is Crocs Inc with a FCF per share of $1.18. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.53.
Steven Madden follows with a FCF per share of $2.60, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.82.
