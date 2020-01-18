Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Servicesource In in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (SREV, VRTU, PFSW, HCKT, NCIT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Servicesource In ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.03. Following is Virtusa Corp with a FCF per share of $0.23. Pfsweb Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.35.

Hackett Group follows with a FCF per share of $0.69, and Nci Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Servicesource In on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Servicesource In have risen 85.9%. We continue to monitor Servicesource In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.