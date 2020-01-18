Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Seaworld Enterta in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, ISCA, PLNT, TRK, SIX)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.23. Intl Speedway-A is next with a FCF per share of $1.04. Planet Fitness-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.18.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a FCF per share of $1.61, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.57.

