Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Radiant Logistic in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (RLGT, ECHO, HUBG, FWRD, EXPD)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Radiant Logistic ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.20. Echo Global Logi is next with a FCF per share of $1.01. Hub Group-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.53.

Forward Air Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.18, and Expeditors Intl rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.20.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Expeditors Intl on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $74.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Expeditors Intl have risen 9.6%. We continue to monitor Expeditors Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.