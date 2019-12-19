Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PBF, PEIX, CVI, PARR, INT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.00. Following is Pacific Ethanol with a FCF per share of $0.37. Cvr Energy Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.56.

Par Pacific Hold follows with a FCF per share of $1.64, and World Fuel Svcs rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.22.

