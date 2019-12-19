Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Park City Group in the Application Software Industry (PCYG, WK, EGHT, ZEN, RNG)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Park City Group ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.02. Workiva Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.10. 8X8 Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.16.
Zendesk Inc follows with a FCF per share of $0.18, and Ringcentral In-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.19.
