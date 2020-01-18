Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Ollie'S Bargain in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (OLLI, BIG, DLTR, DG, TGT)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.25. Following is Big Lots Inc with a FCF per share of $2.51. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $3.71.

Dollar General C follows with a FCF per share of $4.24, and Target Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.03.

