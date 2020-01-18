Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of New York Times-A in the Publishing Industry (NYT, NWS, NWSA, LEE, GCI)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

New York Times-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.01. Following is News Corp-Cl B with a FCF per share of $0.41. News Corp-Cl A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.41.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. follows with a FCF per share of $0.97, and Gannett Co Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.45.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lee Enterprises, Inc. on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.85. Since that call, shares of Lee Enterprises, Inc. have fallen 28.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.