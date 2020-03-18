MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, BRKR, QGEN, LMNX, A)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Neogenomics Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.05. Bruker Corp is next with a FCF per share of $0.70. Qiagen Nv ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.86.

Luminex Corp follows with a FCF per share of $0.99, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.21.

