Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Nature'S Sunshne in the Personal Products Industry (NATR, COTY, IPAR, NHTC, HLF)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:33am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Nature'S Sunshne ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.27. Coty Inc-Cl A is next with a FCF per share of $0.51. Inter Parfums ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.05.

Natural Health follows with a FCF per share of $2.34, and Herbalife Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.13.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Herbalife Ltd on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Herbalife Ltd have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor Herbalife Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

