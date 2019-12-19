Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Nature'S Sunshne in the Personal Products Industry (NATR, COTY, IPAR, NHTC, HLF)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Nature'S Sunshne ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.27. Coty Inc-Cl A is next with a FCF per share of $0.51. Inter Parfums ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.05.

Natural Health follows with a FCF per share of $2.34, and Herbalife Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.13.

