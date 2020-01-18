Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Moneygram Intern in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (MGI, DST, WEX, SABR, TTEC)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Moneygram Intern ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.78. Dst Systems Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.19. Wex Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.25.

Sabre Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.29, and Teletech Hldgs rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.34.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Moneygram Intern on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.85. Since that call, shares of Moneygram Intern have fallen 29.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.