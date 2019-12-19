Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Marcus & Millich in the Real Estate Services Industry (MMI, HF, ASPS, RMAX, RLGY)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Marcus & Millich ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.54. Hff Inc-A is next with a FCF per share of $2.94. Altisource Port ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $3.06.
Re/Max Holdings follows with a FCF per share of $3.45, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.16.
