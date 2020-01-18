Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Jetblue Airways in the Airlines Industry (JBLU, SKYW, DAL, LUV, ALK)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.60. Skywest Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.62. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.75.
Southwest Air follows with a FCF per share of $3.00, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.58.
