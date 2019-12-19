Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Iconix Brand Gro in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (ICON, SQBG, VRA, DLA, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Iconix Brand Gro ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.02. Sequential Brand is next with a FCF per share of $0.40. Vera Bradley Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.86.

Delta Apparel follows with a FCF per share of $0.91, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.93.

