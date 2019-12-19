Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Greenhill & Co in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (GHL, SCHW, ITG, IBKR, HLI)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Greenhill & Co ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.39. Schwab (Charles) is next with a FCF per share of $0.64. Investment Tech ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.47.

Interactive Brok follows with a FCF per share of $1.63, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.52.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Houlihan Lokey I on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.78. Since that recommendation, shares of Houlihan Lokey I have risen 5.9%. We continue to monitor Houlihan Lokey I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.