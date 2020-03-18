MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of GlobalScape in the Systems Software Industry (GSB, RPD, ATEN, VRNS, TIVO)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

GlobalScape ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.17. Following is Rapid7 Inc with a FCF per share of $0.20. A10 Networks Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.21.

Varonis Systems follows with a FCF per share of $0.40, and Tivo Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.78.

