Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Frank'S Internat in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (FI, RES, NR, TTI, MDR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Frank'S Internat ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.01. Rpc Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.08. Newpark Resource ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.08.

Tetra Technologi follows with a FCF per share of $0.11, and Mcdermott Intl rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.19.

