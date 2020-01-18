Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Flexsteel Inds in the Home Furnishings Industry (FLXS, BSET, LEG, HOFT, ETH)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Flexsteel Inds ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.66. Bassett Furn is next with a FCF per share of $1.96. Leggett & Platt ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $2.09.
Hooker Furniture follows with a FCF per share of $2.11, and Ethan Allen rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.20.
