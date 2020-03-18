Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Core-Mark Holdin in the Distributors Industry (CORE, LKQ, WEYS, POOL, GPC)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Core-Mark Holdin ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.98. Following is Lkq Corp with a FCF per share of $1.10. Weyco Group ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $3.12.

Pool Corp follows with a FCF per share of $3.33, and Genuine Parts Co rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.47.

