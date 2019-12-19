Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Century Casinos in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (CNTY, MGM, ERI, BYD, SGMS)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Century Casinos ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.33. Following is Mgm Resorts Inte with a FCF per share of $0.60. Eldorado Resorts ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.70.

Boyd Gaming Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.95, and Scientific Gam-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.40.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Scientific Gam-A and will alert subscribers who have SGMS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.