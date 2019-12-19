Relatively Low Free Cash Flow Per Share Detected in Shares of Ceco Environmntl in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CECE, ROL, CWST, TRR, HCCI)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ceco Environmntl ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.16. Following is Rollins Inc with a FCF per share of $0.97. Casella Waste ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.02.

Trc Cos Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.29, and Heritage-Crystal rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.36.

